ROELOF BOTHA and DARYL SWANEPOEL: Growth drivers coming to the fore
Everything from capital formation recovering to rising inventory build-up and imports of machinery and equipment point to a turnaround
21 September 2023 - 05:00
Now that the dust has settled on the GDP data for the second quarter attention shifts to prospects for maintaining the positive growth momentum, albeit marginal over the first half of the year.
The consensus opinion among the 36 economists participating in the monthly survey of forecasts conducted by Unisa’s Bureau of Market Research (BMR) points to continuation of the current growth trend, with an average forecast of 0.3% real GDP growth. Only one of them expects negative growth, while the average of the five most optimistic predictions is above 1%. ..
