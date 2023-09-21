Hawkish Reserve Bank opts to hold rates steady
Rampant food and energy inflation continues to pose a risk to the economy
21 September 2023 - 15:14
UPDATED 21 September 2023 - 18:42
The Reserve Bank left borrowing costs unchanged for a second consecutive meeting but struck a cautious tone amid persistent upside risks to the inflation outlook and a decline in fiscal sustainability that continues to drive the country’s risk premium.
The decision to keep the repo rate at 8.25% on Thursday was in line with the latest Reuters analysts’ consensus showing that 29 out of 30 analysts expected no change in the repo rate, with only one forecasting a hike...
