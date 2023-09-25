Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A load of drivel, Mr Gordhan

The minister in charge of SAA should treat taxpayers with some respect for a change

25 September 2023 - 19:02
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s article refers (“SAA regains altitude and strategic vision,” September 21). Minister Gordhan should be treating taxpayers with some respect for a change. What an absolute pile of drivel.

What is the strategic imperative and objective benefit derived from the billions of rand in taxpayer money that has been ploughed into this airline to keep it flying? Private airlines provide the same service, competitively and safely.

Gordhan talks of seven planes. In the scheme of world airlines we are decades away from being a world player, let alone a “formidable” one. The size and reach of SAA at the moment barely competes with our smaller local budget airlines.

A “new dawn” has arrived? With the ANC’s proven incompetence and interference? Sorry for the realistic scepticism, but here’s an idea for Gordhan: why doesn’t he treat taxpayers with some respect for a change and give us the truth?

Warren Allen
Via BusinessLIVE

