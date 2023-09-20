No cuts for infrastructure and social services, Godongwana tells MPs
The minister’s comments come amid a fiscal crunch of declining tax revenue
20 September 2023 - 19:19
The government does not intend to cut spending on infrastructure and social services, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in parliament on Wednesday.
Godongwana also said that the government’s strategy of fiscal consolidation on its own would fail if there was no economic growth and that the National Treasury’s economic growth forecasts are “credible”...
