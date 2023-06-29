Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC must stop risking sanctions

It doesn’t occur to the ruling party that apartheid was partly destroyed by global sanctions

29 June 2023 - 15:01
The Russian vessel Lady R, anchored at the Simon’s Town naval base In this December 6 2022 file photo. Picture: JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
The Russian vessel Lady R, anchored at the Simon’s Town naval base In this December 6 2022 file photo. Picture: JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES

The Russian ambassador seems to care more about the plight of South Africans than our own government (“Russia tells SA to pick a side”, June 29).

While the ANC seems blind, deaf and dumb to the increasing likelihood of economic reprisals as a result of its “neutral stance” on the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian ambassador has warned that varying degrees of sanctions will be levied on SA if the ANC doesn’t take a firmer, pro-Western stance.

But of course the ANC doesn’t understand or care about the very real threat to SA livelihoods. It romanticises sanctions — always trying to be like its comrades in Cuba, Zimbabwe and Venezuela. Perhaps it sees being sanctioned as some sort of validation. Like being a martyr against the big, evil imperialist West.

It doesn’t really occur to the ANC that apartheid was partly destroyed by global sanctions. Was the National Party a moral agent because it was sanctioned? By ANC logic, perhaps it was.

Regardless, anyone who has followed at least a little bit of the news knows that the ANC’s claims to be pursuing a nonaligned stance is deceitful and downright fallacious. Its government has clearly been favouring the Russians due to ideological loyalty to a long-dead USSR, probable bribery and possibly downright stupidity.

Even the Russian ambassador seems to tacitly think this is a bad idea. SA should be backing the West in this conflict. The values of most South Africans align far more with those of the West, while our most profitable trade partners are all from the West as well.

We need the West. We must stop risking sanctions through some foolish attempt to grandstand for no legitimate reason.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Russia tells SA to pick a side in Ukraine war

Ambassador warns of secondary sanctions by the West as punishment for SA’s nonaligned stance on the conflict
National
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sweet or sour? Determining SA’s fresh fruit future
Opinion
2.
TAHIR SEMA: Global success stories show how to ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Steinhoff saga a wake-up call for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Emigration trends bode ill for SA ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
KEVIN TUTANI: The Belt & Road Initiative is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Russia and Wagner unlikely to abandon gold mines in Africa

National

Africa will keep on trying to help end war in Ukraine despite mutiny, Pandor ...

National

‘Hostile’ Emmanuel Macron is not welcome at Brics summit, says Russia

National

‘Maybe we should not take the media on this kind of trip,’ says Ntshavheni

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.