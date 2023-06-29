Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
What is the SA Post Office going to do differently after its “turnaround”? (“Insolvent Post Office wants R3.8bn more for turnaround”, June 29).
What new revenue streams is it planning to secure? Labour costs are clearly too high, and no business can survive if it doesn't have the confidence of its should-be customers that it will deliver, completely, unpilfered and on time?
Just coughing up more funds is a total waste unless and until there is acceptance for the need for fundamental change.
Jon Quirk
LETTER: Post Office needs to change
No business can survive unless it has the confidence of should-be customers
Jon Quirk
Via BusinessLIVE
Insolvent Post Office wants R3.8bn more for turnaround
