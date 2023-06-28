National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Russia and Wagner unlikely to abandon gold mines in Africa

The continent’s riches have become a lifeline for the Russian economy

BL Premium
28 June 2023 - 05:00

Yevgeny Prigozhin, his Wagner private army and related companies have been extracting gold and mineral resources from mines in Africa to prop up the Russian regime against Western sanctions.

The London Bullion Market Association has since March 2022 banned Russian gold, but the country’s gold producers quickly relayed the constant supply from Sudan and the Central African Republic to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and China...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.