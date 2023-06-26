Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
LETTER: Nuclear energy no-brainer
Eskom’s estimated R210bn for power transmission grid would buy a low-maintenance small modular reactor
Katharine Child’s recent article points to the real cost of green energy, namely getting it from where its generated to where it’s needed (“Eskom estimates R210bn needed for power transmission grid”, June 25).
The stated cost would buy a small modular reactor, which is about the size of Ellis Park Stadium, and could tick away supplying power for 20 years before you’d even need to check the oil and water.
As they say, “common sense isn’t so common”.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
