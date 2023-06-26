Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nuclear energy no-brainer

Eskom’s estimated R210bn for power transmission grid would buy a low-maintenance small modular reactor

26 June 2023 - 16:32
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS

Katharine Child’s recent article points to the real cost of green energy, namely getting it from where its generated to where it’s needed (“Eskom estimates R210bn needed for power transmission grid”, June 25).

The stated cost would buy a small modular reactor, which is about the size of Ellis Park Stadium, and could tick away supplying power for 20 years before you’d even need to check the oil and water.

As they say, “common sense isn’t so common”.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

LETTER: Rand Water must take some of the blame

Rand Water has not maintained its electrical infrastructure
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Unite to vote out corrupt, incompetent ANC

To restore pride and dignity to our citizens the ANC-led government needs to be replaced
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Powerless ant fighting a rogue elephant

Nearly everyone former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter approached in government rejected him
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: De Ruyter did not need hyperbole for his book to shock

The facts of the corruption and self-destruction at Eskom speak for themselves
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: A laughable stroke of luck at Eskom

Mismanagement of the power utility goes back to the 1990s
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Emigration trends bode ill for SA ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Why are things in SA not a lot ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TAHIR SEMA: Global success stories show how to ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Nigerian reforms show Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Time has come for Zimbabwe to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Green lies about nuclear energy

Opinion / Letters

Eskom estimates R210bn needed for power transmission grid

National

KZN must wake up to gas capabilities, says Ramokgopa’s adviser

National

Moody’s casts doubt on Eskom’s energy supply targets

National

Eskom grid company on track for launch by the end of November

National

Eskom head of legal disapproves of De Ruyter termination

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.