The week is starting with a rally in precious metals as the commodities trade at record highs
Bill hands significant powers to energy minister and dispenses with transparency in unacceptable ways
IEC able to press ahead with final arrangements after top court ruling
There seem to be only two scenarios worth talking about: either the ANC wins a relative or outright majority
The deal is part of the merger approval conditions for Implats’ buying Royal Bafokeng Platinum
Expectation of final ANC bump suggests a relatively market-friendly election outcome, says economist
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Impact North MD Dean Shillaw, and Mark Truscott, head of leasing at Improvon
Benjamin Netanyahu and Ismail Haniyeh on the list of alleged war crimes perpetrators
Win against Stellies extends unbeaten record in Premiership games to 52
The high-tech Chinese double cab is refined and roomy, and undercuts established rivals on price
Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday’s market movers.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
