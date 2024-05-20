Iran's new president Mohammad Mokhber. File photo: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS
Here are some key facts about Mohammad Mokhber, 68, Iran’s first vice-president, who became interim president after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash:
As interim president, Mokhber is part of a three-person council, along with the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary, which will organise a new presidential election within 50 days of the president’s death;
Born on September 1 1955, Mokhber, like Raisi, is seen as close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state. Mokhber became first vice-president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president;
Mokhber was part of a team of Iranian officials who visited Moscow in October and agreed to supply surface-to-surface missiles and more drones to Russia’s military, sources told Reuters at the time. The team also included two senior officials from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council;
Mokhber was previously the head of Setad, an investment fund linked to the supreme leader;
In 2010, the EU included Mokhber on a list of individuals and entities it was sanctioning for alleged involvement in “nuclear or ballistic missile activities”. Two years later, it removed him from the list;
In 2013, the US treasury department added Setad and 37 companies it oversaw to a list of sanctioned entities; and
Setad, whose full name is Setad Ejraiye Farmane Hazrate Emam, or the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was set up under an order issued by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Khamenei’s predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. It ordered aides to sell and manage properties supposedly abandoned in the chaotic years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and channel the bulk of the proceeds to charity.
Who is Iran’s interim president?
Mohammad Mokhber has stepped into the breach after the death of Ebrahim Raisi
Here are some key facts about Mohammad Mokhber, 68, Iran’s first vice-president, who became interim president after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash:
Reuters
Iranian president killed in helicopter crash, official confirms
Israeli forces push into Gaza’s Jabalia and pound Rafah
Israeli defence chief fires broadside at Netanyahu over Gaza plans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Search under way as helicopter carrying Iran’s president Raisi crashes
Asian shares climb to two-year highs
Iranian president killed in helicopter crash, official confirms
JSE lifts, with focus on Fed minutes this week
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.