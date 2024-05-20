World / Asia

Who is Iran’s interim president?

Mohammad Mokhber has stepped into the breach after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

20 May 2024 - 15:35
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Iran's new president Mohammad Mokhber. File photo: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS
Iran's new president Mohammad Mokhber. File photo: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA via REUTERS

Here are some key facts about Mohammad Mokhber, 68, Iran’s first vice-president, who became interim president after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash:

  • As interim president, Mokhber is part of a three-person council, along with the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary, which will organise a new presidential election within 50 days of the president’s death;
  • Born on September 1 1955, Mokhber, like Raisi, is seen as close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state. Mokhber became first vice-president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president;
  • Mokhber was part of a team of Iranian officials who visited Moscow in October and agreed to supply surface-to-surface missiles and more drones to Russia’s military, sources told Reuters at the time. The team also included two senior officials from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council;
  • Mokhber was previously the head of Setad, an investment fund linked to the supreme leader;
  • In 2010, the EU included Mokhber on a list of individuals and entities it was sanctioning for alleged involvement in “nuclear or ballistic missile activities”. Two years later, it removed him from the list;
  • In 2013, the US treasury department added Setad and 37 companies it oversaw to a list of sanctioned entities; and
  • Setad, whose full name is Setad Ejraiye Farmane Hazrate Emam, or the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was set up under an order issued by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Khamenei’s predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. It ordered aides to sell and manage properties supposedly abandoned in the chaotic years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and channel the bulk of the proceeds to charity. 

Reuters

Iranian president killed in helicopter crash, official confirms

The country’s foreign minister also died in the crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather, the official says
World
11 hours ago

Israeli forces push into Gaza’s Jabalia and pound Rafah

Army encounters fierce resistance from Hamas  fighters, as Gaza death toll rises to 35,272, Palestinian authorities say
World
4 days ago

Israeli defence chief fires broadside at Netanyahu over Gaza plans

Yoav Gallant challenge marks the most vocal dissent yet from within president's cabinet during Gaza conflict
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Iranian president killed in helicopter crash, ...
World / Middle East
2.
Search under way as helicopter carrying Iran’s ...
World / Asia
3.
Irish business tycoon Tony O’Reilly dies at 88
World / Europe
4.
Russia shuts refinery after major Ukraine attack
World / Europe
5.
Italy to discuss Russian move to seize UniCredit ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Search under way as helicopter carrying Iran’s president Raisi crashes

World / Asia

Asian shares climb to two-year highs

Markets

Iranian president killed in helicopter crash, official confirms

World / Middle East

JSE lifts, with focus on Fed minutes this week

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.