WATCH: Technical analysis on Remgro and BHP

Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital’s Petri Redelinghuys

20 May 2024 - 14:52
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Herenya Capital’s Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis on Remgro and BHP, as well as a long-term outlook on the rand’s performance against the dollar.

