Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital’s Petri Redelinghuys
Don’t believe the lies and dangerous propaganda — they will surely cost lives
Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Tessa Dooms
There seem to be only two scenarios worth talking about: either the ANC wins a relative or outright majority
Total paid patient days for the first half decreased by 0.8% compared with a year ago due to sector seasonability
Expectation of final ANC bump suggests a relatively market-friendly election outcome, says economist
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Impact North MD Dean Shillaw, and Mark Truscott, head of leasing at Improvon
Benjamin Netanyahu and Ismail Haniyeh on the list of alleged war crimes perpetrators
Team have fallen further behind in the Formula One constructors’ standings
It’s a final hurrah for the slinky SUV before an all-new model is revealed
Herenya Capital’s Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis on Remgro and BHP, as well as a long-term outlook on the rand’s performance against the dollar.
Herenya Capital's Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis on Remgro and BHP, as well as long-term outlook on the rand's performance against the dollar
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Remgro and BHP
Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital’s Petri Redelinghuys
Herenya Capital’s Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis on Remgro and BHP, as well as a long-term outlook on the rand’s performance against the dollar.
Herenya Capital's Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis on Remgro and BHP, as well as long-term outlook on the rand's performance against the dollar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.