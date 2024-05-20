Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s solution is to level down

President Ramaphosa admits when signing NHI Bill that the poor are suffering from neglect

20 May 2024 - 15:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech after signing the NHI Bill into law at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, May 15 2024. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech after signing the NHI Bill into law at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, May 15 2024. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Our esteemed president’s statement on signing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is an open admission that there are “stark inequalities” and that the ANC is responsible for the poorer members of our society “suffering from neglect” after 30 years of government.

As with all socialists and communists, the ANC’s remedy is to level down and destroy what works for some and offer pie in the distant sky to all. Arrogance, nondelivery and corruption have ruled for 30 years, and failed our people.

RV Stone
Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

