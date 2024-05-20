In the final days to our elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa is media-darling-in-chief. He’s received distinguished coverage this week, after stripping South Africans of their private healthcare. Do note that he will keep his world-class healthcare.
What has not received appropriate attention are the nearly 350,000 South Africans that have lost their jobs in the past three months.
Ramaphosa and the ANC have seen more than 13-million South Africans standing in the unemployment queue. For context, that is approximately the combined populations of Cape Town, eThekwini, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.
With essentially half of our metros unemployed, South Africans must not be deceived by the ANC’s NHI gimmick. Life will only get worse if they stay in government.
The only part of SA where jobs are growing is the Western Cape, which the DA governs. It is an apolitical, objective fact.
On May 29, do not let Ramaphosa and the ANC get away with what they’ve done. This cycle of abuse must come to an end.
Emmanuel Hendricks Tshwane
LETTER: NHI an ANC gimmick
