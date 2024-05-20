JSE lifts, with focus on Fed minutes this week
Investors are watching commodity markets closely amid renewed concern in the Middle East
20 May 2024 - 10:44
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, along with its global peers with focus this week on minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s recent monetary meeting.
Meanwhile, investors are watching the commodity markets closely amid renewed jitters over geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in a mountainous area of the country. The incident came at a time of turmoil in the region as a result of the war in Gaza between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas. ..
