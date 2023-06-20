National

Eskom head of legal disapproves of De Ruyter termination

Mel Govender says many of the former CEO’s disclosures in a controversial TV interview were common knowledge at the state-owned utility

20 June 2023 - 18:41 Linda Ensor

Eskom’s departing head of legal and compliance doesn’t believe the state-owned utility’s former CEO brought the organisation into disrepute with the comments he made during a controversial TV interview in February.

The interview led to Andre De Ruyter’s swift departure instead of him serving an extended notice period until end-March. He resigned in December 2022...

