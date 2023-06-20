Investors are also bracing for hawkish testimony from Fed chair Jerome Powell to Congress
Freedom has brought changes that we can be thankful for, but there a lot has gone wrong
Mel Govender says many of the former CEO’s disclosures in a controversial TV interview were common knowledge at the state-owned utility
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Secretary of state Antony Blinken says the US will be monitoring developments ‘very, very closely’
For some reason, his team plays well away from home and they are looking forward to the challenge, according to the captain
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
Eskom’s departing head of legal and compliance doesn’t believe the state-owned utility’s former CEO brought the organisation into disrepute with the comments he made during a controversial TV interview in February.
The interview led to Andre De Ruyter’s swift departure instead of him serving an extended notice period until end-March. He resigned in December 2022...
Eskom head of legal disapproves of De Ruyter termination
