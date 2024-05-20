Jacob Zuma’s vision of his 3.0 presidency
Former president outlines MK plan to overhaul country’s constitution
20 May 2024 - 05:00
Former president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma seeks to limit the powers of opposition parties and the judiciary in an overhaul of the country’s constitution.
Zuma, whose two terms under the ANC were riddled with allegations of corruption and state capture, says traditional leaders must be included in the legislative arm and the role of judges must be minimised to ensure traditional leaders have full authority under tribal courts. ..
