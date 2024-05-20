Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital’s Petri Redelinghuys
Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Tessa Dooms
There seem to be only two scenarios worth talking about: either the ANC wins a relative or outright majority
Expectation of final ANC bump suggests a relatively market-friendly election outcome, says economist
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Impact North MD Dean Shillaw, and Mark Truscott, head of leasing at Improvon
Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Tessa Dooms about why she thinks voter education is the biggest risk to the May 29 election.
WATCH: Voter education flagged as biggest risk facing election
Business Day TV talks to political analyst Tessa Dooms
Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Tessa Dooms about why she thinks voter education is the biggest risk to the May 29 election.
NEWS ANALYSIS: What are ANC voters thinking before May 29 general election?
NEWS ANALYSIS: By-election results predict how May 29 vote will go
Fitch unit writes off MPC’s election chances
MK party banks on Zuma’s political appeal at polls, says Nathi Nhleko
