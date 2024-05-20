National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Voter education flagged as biggest risk facing election

Business Day TV talks to political analyst Tessa Dooms

20 May 2024 - 15:38
Picture: Alaister Russell
Picture: Alaister Russell

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Tessa Dooms about why she thinks voter education is the biggest risk to the May 29 election.

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Tessa Dooms about why she thinks voter education is the biggest risk to the May 29 election

NEWS ANALYSIS: What are ANC voters thinking before May 29 general election?

There seem to be only two scenarios worth talking about: either the ANC wins a relative or outright majority
Politics
3 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: By-election results predict how May 29 vote will go

These have also picked up the explosive arrival of the MK party in KZN and the recent plateau of the party’s momentum
Politics
4 days ago

Fitch unit writes off MPC’s election chances

BMI says the multiparty charter’s ideological diversity raises questions about its policy coherence
Politics
4 days ago

MK party banks on Zuma’s political appeal at polls, says Nathi Nhleko

Without the former president the breakaway party is unlikely to make a big impact in the elections, according to its national organiser
Politics
3 days ago
