EDITORIAL: Shell’s Wild Coast saga a litmus test
Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision will have far-reaching consequences
As a legal tussle (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/energy/2024-05-13-d-day-for-shells-legal-showdown-over-wild-coast-exploration/) over Shell’s halted Wild Coast exploration project heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal, the stakes couldn’t be higher for SA.
The case is a striking example of the global struggle to balance energy needs with environmental stewardship, and its outcome will send ripples through the country’s investment landscape. It’s a classic tale of man versus nature, where the pursuit of the almighty dollar, or should we say the rand, clashes with the quaint ideals of conservation and community rights. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.