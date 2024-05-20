Local Launch
Special edition Jaguar F-Pace SUV models announced for SA
It’s a final hurrah for the slinky SUV before an all-new model is revealed
The Jaguar F-Pace is on its last legs. A total 328,000 examples have been manufactured at JLR's Solihull, UK production facilities since 2016 and the marque celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2025. The company has presented two special models — namely the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and the F-Pace SVR 575 Edition — as it readies to bid farewell to its largest cat.
Subtle exterior badging, gloss black roof rails and 20-inch alloy wheels in gloss black hiding red brake calipers are just some of the defining features of the 90th anniversary model, including sports seats with contrast stitching, an ebony headlining and aluminium interior trim. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.