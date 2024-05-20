ALEXANDER PARKER: Murky amendments raise questions about draft energy law
20 May 2024 - 05:00
To my genuine surprise the Energy Regulation Amendment Bill has been hustled through the National Council of Provinces and awaits the president’s politically adroit pen.
Business Day was the first to shine light on the mysterious administrative problem that held the bill up for six months last year, and at the time it seemed unlikely it would pass during this administration. When we wondered whether this was by design, it attracted the ire of the minister of mineral resources & energy, who accused us of running a “smear campaign”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.