Famous Brands earnings fall as lower consumer spending dampens demand

Restaurant group Famous Brands has reported lower full-year earnings as lower consumer spending dampened demand.
The group said that in the medium term it would evaluate opportunities to divest from noncore assets.
The owner of Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs and Fishaways reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 465c for the year to end-February, down 5% from the previous year, in a statement on Monday.
Revenue was up 8% to R8bn. Profit after tax declined to R483.7m from R555.3m a year ago.
While the group managed its cost base, operating profit decreased by 6% to R812m and operating profit margin was 10.1% from 11.6% a year ago.
The 2024 operating profit is lower than that of 2023, predominantly due to the Gourmet Burger Kitchen liquidation dividend of R75m received in August 2022. Excluding the liquidation dividend, operating profit would increase by 3.3%, it said.
A final dividend of 164c per share was declared, bringing the total dividend for the year to 302c.
Famous brands owns 16 restaurant brands and has a presence in 18 countries with 2,914 restaurants.
The group’s Leading Brands portfolio performed strongly, it said.
“However, our brands’ overall performance was below our expectations as lower consumer spending dampened demand. This lower demand at the front end flowed through to our manufacturing and logistics results. Our retail division continued to gain scale with a 35% growth in revenue,” it said.
Looking ahead, the group will implement its Leading Brands restaurant rollout plan in SA, the Sadc regions and the rest of Africa as well as the Middle East. This includes boosting its drive-through presence as new sites become available.
“We will continue to invest in consumer-facing technology and improve our own home delivery capabilities,” it said.
“Furthermore, we will safeguard the sustainability of our franchise partners by continuing to offer a lower royalty rate for sales generated during load-shedding.”
In the medium term, the company intends to evaluate opportunities to divest from noncore assets and will seek optimal disposal options of these assets to unlock value for shareholders.
There are also plans to optimise its logistics footprint in 2025, with the final phase including relocating its cold storage facilities from Crown Mines to its redeveloped Midrand campus. It will also focus on delivering a similarly significant project in its manufacturing division.
“Our plants are ageing, and some need to be refurnished or even relocated. We are also exploring exciting manufacturing technologies that will offer us a competitive advantage. We are developing a road map for manufacturing, with investments carefully staggered over several years,” the company said.
Famous Brands earnings fall as lower consumer spending dampens demand
The group says lower demand ‘at the front end flowed through to our manufacturing and logistics results’
Restaurant group Famous Brands has reported lower full-year earnings as lower consumer spending dampened demand.
The group said that in the medium term it would evaluate opportunities to divest from noncore assets.
The owner of Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs and Fishaways reported headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 465c for the year to end-February, down 5% from the previous year, in a statement on Monday.
Revenue was up 8% to R8bn. Profit after tax declined to R483.7m from R555.3m a year ago.
While the group managed its cost base, operating profit decreased by 6% to R812m and operating profit margin was 10.1% from 11.6% a year ago.
The 2024 operating profit is lower than that of 2023, predominantly due to the Gourmet Burger Kitchen liquidation dividend of R75m received in August 2022. Excluding the liquidation dividend, operating profit would increase by 3.3%, it said.
A final dividend of 164c per share was declared, bringing the total dividend for the year to 302c.
Famous brands owns 16 restaurant brands and has a presence in 18 countries with 2,914 restaurants.
The group’s Leading Brands portfolio performed strongly, it said.
“However, our brands’ overall performance was below our expectations as lower consumer spending dampened demand. This lower demand at the front end flowed through to our manufacturing and logistics results. Our retail division continued to gain scale with a 35% growth in revenue,” it said.
Looking ahead, the group will implement its Leading Brands restaurant rollout plan in SA, the Sadc regions and the rest of Africa as well as the Middle East. This includes boosting its drive-through presence as new sites become available.
“We will continue to invest in consumer-facing technology and improve our own home delivery capabilities,” it said.
“Furthermore, we will safeguard the sustainability of our franchise partners by continuing to offer a lower royalty rate for sales generated during load-shedding.”
In the medium term, the company intends to evaluate opportunities to divest from noncore assets and will seek optimal disposal options of these assets to unlock value for shareholders.
There are also plans to optimise its logistics footprint in 2025, with the final phase including relocating its cold storage facilities from Crown Mines to its redeveloped Midrand campus. It will also focus on delivering a similarly significant project in its manufacturing division.
“Our plants are ageing, and some need to be refurnished or even relocated. We are also exploring exciting manufacturing technologies that will offer us a competitive advantage. We are developing a road map for manufacturing, with investments carefully staggered over several years,” the company said.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Famous Brands aims to expand into three African countries
Famous Brands sees greater sales but warns profit might decline
Famous Brands warns of recession, social instability
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.