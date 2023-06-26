Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys
Central banks must restore price stability as a shift to permanently high inflation would have enormous costs
‘We felt like we were beggars when it came to vaccine availability,’ SA’s president said at the New Global Financing Pact summit in France
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Taara project and Bharti Airtel target larger-scale deployment of the technology in India
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Some scientists say solutions like deflecting the sun’s rays to tackle climate change may have unforeseen effects
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
It's a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst
PPC has slipped deeper in the red. The cement producer's annual headline loss widened to 8 cents from 3 cents previously, while its fiscal loss expanded more than sevenfold to R574 million. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with CEO Roland van Wijnen.
WATCH: PPC’s annual loss widens
Business Day TV spoke to PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen
