WATCH: PPC’s annual loss widens

26 June 2023 - 16:32 Business Day TV
PPC Cement Group CEO Roland van Wijnen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
PPC Cement Group CEO Roland van Wijnen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

PPC has slipped deeper in the red. The cement producer's annual headline loss widened to 8 cents from 3 cents previously, while its fiscal loss expanded more than sevenfold to R574 million. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with CEO Roland van Wijnen.

