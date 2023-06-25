National

Eskom estimates R210bn needed for power transmission grid

State wants the private sector to fund expansion

25 June 2023 - 20:38 Katharine Child

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom estimates that upgrades of the transmission grid needed to connect renewable power would cost as much as R210bn, a higher number than previously provided.

While looking to the private sector for funding an expansion, the state still wants to own the grid, Ramokgopa said, with financing and ownership proposals outlined in a document that will soon be shared with the government. ..

