Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
The lack of popular indignation over a revolt during an enemy counteroffensive shows that Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin and his war against Ukraine
State wants the private sector to fund expansion
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Investor accuses former chief liquidator of R400,000 blackmail
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Inflation fight is far from over, says Bank for International Settlements
Win gives credence to team’s argument they deserve a regular spot in European competition
The latest journey is a 30,000km drive to 22 national parks across 12 African countries
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom estimates that upgrades of the transmission grid needed to connect renewable power would cost as much as R210bn, a higher number than previously provided.
While looking to the private sector for funding an expansion, the state still wants to own the grid, Ramokgopa said, with financing and ownership proposals outlined in a document that will soon be shared with the government. ..
Eskom estimates R210bn needed for power transmission grid
