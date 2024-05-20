Sport / Other Sport

No reason to sanction Israel, games should promote peace, says IPC head

Israel will not be penalised because its Paralympic Committee has not breached Olympic constitution

20 May 2024 - 13:59
by Julien Pretot
Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JÖRG SCHÜLER
Paris —Wars and conflicts should not influence participation in the Paralympic Games, which need to convey a message of hope and support, and Israel should not be sanctioned, Andrew Parsons, the head of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said.

The IPC said in March that Russian and Belarusian athletes joining the Paris 2024 Paralympics would not be part of their opening ceremony.

Russian and Belarusian athletes cannot take part in team competitions at the July 26-August 11 Olympics and the August 28-September 8 Paralympics, but are allowed to participate as neutrals — without flags or anthems being played.

Israel, however, will fully participate in the games despite at least 35,456 Palestinians having been killed in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7, according to Gaza’s latest health ministry figures. Israel says its strikes are targeted at militants.

“The situations are different ... the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Committees were suspended because both organisations have breached the [Olympic] constitution,” Parsons told Reuters 100 days before the start of the Paris Paralympics.

“They used the Olympic movement to promote the war and the invasion of Ukraine.”

Olympic authorities believe Israel should not be penalised.

“In the case of Israel, the Paralympic Committee and even the Palestine Paralympic Committee have not done anything of that nature, so we don’t have any process in place when it comes to suspending those national Paralympic committees,” Parsons explained.

“So far, the two national Paralympic [committees] are in line with our constitution, and we don’t have any suspension process in place targeting those two nations.”

Parsons added the Olympic movement should keep a cool head and promote peace.

“We don’t want to be directed by the conflicts around the world. I think the message is the other way around, that even if there are countries who are in conflict, even in the most difficult and challenging situations, support can still be a beacon of hope,” Parsons said.

“And I think, for example, the refugees team are a good example of that.”

Parsons said the refugee team, which will be unveiled next week, would be the biggest there has ever been at a Paralympics.

London 2012 is seen as a turning point in the history of the Paralympic Games but Parsons is confident Paris will also be a vintage edition, even if most tickets have yet to be sold.

Paris 2024 has sold about 900,000 tickets, leaving some 1.9-million still up for grabs.

“The curve that we have at the moment is very similar to the curve we had in London,” he said.

“For example, in London we had 1.3-million tickets sold in the last three months and in Rio, we had 2-million tickets sold in the last eight weeks.

“So yes, we have the expectation now that the ticket sales will pick up.”

Reuters

Search under way as helicopter carrying Iran’s president Raisi crashes

The lives of the leader and foreign minister are at risk after the accident in thick fog over mountainous terrain, officials say
World
1 day ago

Iranian president killed in helicopter crash, official confirms

The country’s foreign minister also died in the crash in mountainous terrain and icy weather, the official says
World
1 day ago

Police kill armed man who tried to set fire to French synagogue

Reports say French police shot dead the attacker  early on Friday morning
World
4 days ago
