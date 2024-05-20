Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Mix mindfulness with exercise to make magic
Neuroplasticity allows your brain to learn new tricks, including how to deal with life’s stressors
20 May 2024 - 05:00
I know I should train to feel less anxious but I am too anxious and stressed to train. I know this sounds stupid, but how can one possibly reap the benefits of exercise if the thought of exercise stresses you out more?
Those of us who were (un)fortunate enough to enjoy highly offensive comedy in the pre-woke era will be reminded of Mike Myers’ Fat Bastard who said: “I eat because I am unhappy and I am unhappy because I eat.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.