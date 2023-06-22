National

Moody’s casts doubt on Eskom’s energy supply targets

Eskom’s plans to improve its EAF to 65% by March 2024 and 70% by March 2025 are ambitious given the difficulties, says Moody’s

22 June 2023 - 23:16

Moody’s has cast doubt on Eskom’s measures to improve its energy availability factor (EAF), citing coal supply issues, mismanagement, a lack of skills, and sabotage, theft and vandalism among the challenges that will hinder progress.

In a research report, the US-based credit ratings agency said SA’s electricity system will remain under pressure this year despite Eskom’s efforts to improve energy availability...

