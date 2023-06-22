Moody’s casts doubt on Eskom’s energy supply targets

Bank of England’s aggressive move catches investors by surprise, while Turkey, Norway and Switzerland add to the gloom
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Eskom’s plans to improve its EAF to 65% by March 2024 and 70% by March 2025 are ambitious given the difficulties, says Moody’s
Shoprite’s CEO earned 1,081 times more than the company’s internal minimum wage in 2022
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
US Coast Guard's announcement brings grim end to international search for vessel in North Atlantic
Currie Cup final hosts wary of the defending champions
Range Rover has unveiled its overhauled Evoque line-up. Here are specs and prices
Moody’s has cast doubt on Eskom’s measures to improve its energy availability factor (EAF), citing coal supply issues, mismanagement, a lack of skills, and sabotage, theft and vandalism among the challenges that will hinder progress.
In a research report, the US-based credit ratings agency said SA’s electricity system will remain under pressure this year despite Eskom’s efforts to improve energy availability...
