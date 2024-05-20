Reserve Bank: EU’s carbon tariff may decimate jobs in SA
US, Japan, Canada and UK are considering alternatives to EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism
20 May 2024 - 05:00
The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) could slash SA’s exports by a hefty 10% by 2050 — wiping out about 2.6-million jobs in the process, warns the Reserve Bank.
CBAM — the EU’s tool to put a fair price on the carbon emitted during the production of carbon-intensive goods that are entering the EU — is due to be phased in from 2026 to 2034 and will initially cover imports of iron and steel, cement, aluminium, fertiliser, hydrogen and electricity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.