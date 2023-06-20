Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rand Water must take some of the blame

Rand Water has not maintained its electrical infrastructure

20 June 2023 - 16:20
Rand Water is once again failing the residents of Gauteng. Large parts of Johannesburg have been left without water for a up to a week.

The latest round of outages and the failure at the Orlando substation is evidence that Rand Water is failing to ensure an interrupted water supply.

The problem is two-fold: Rand Water not maintaining its electrical infrastructure, and the need to replace old asbestos pipes that are beyond their useful lifespan.

Earlier in 2023, Rand Water indicated that they would have its own generators at pumping stations like Eikenhof by June. To date there are no generators, and Rand Water has gone silent on the matter.

It is common knowledge that there are problems with electricity and that load-shedding is not going to go away. We cannot only blame Eskom when Rand Water does not maintain its electrical infrastructure. 

Pipe bursts will become common if the old asbestos pipes are not replaced. There is a medium-term solution to this, where the outflow to the reticulation system is reduced as part of pressure demand management. 

Nico De Jager, MPL
DA Gauteng infrastructure development spokesperson

