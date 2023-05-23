Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A laughable stroke of luck at Eskom

Mismanagement of the power utility goes back to the 1990s

23 May 2023 - 14:29
File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The trouble Eskom finds itself in is a result of years of mismanagement, stretching from the 1990s to the Koko-Molefe tenures. For a utility that has not had a CEO serve a full term since the late 2010s, the events of one’s tenure (no load-shedding, positive net statement, etc) is not a reflection of that incumbent’s success, but a laughable stroke of luck. And it draws attention away from why that individual was fired or forced to resign.

That is like me saying the current CEO is doing a good job because I have not experienced load-shedding for the past two days. What I am saying is that these “glory days” would have had long-lasting positive effects to this day had they even existed, the same way the mistakes of the 1990s at Eskom continue to affect us today.

In addition, just because someone is described as an “analyst” or “expert” does not mean their analysis is not flawed, and it does not mean they are not pushing a political agenda (I could get another “expert” to argue otherwise), a dangerous agenda that directs attention to the “good ol’ days” while ignoring the other days that were literally filled with darkness. The economic, field-specific terms they throw around may make you believe they are on the right track, but closer dissection is always important to ensure they are correct.

No postapartheid Eskom executive has been a success story. Why this is so can be debated, but never fall victim to a vested view of a story that you can tell is a lie simply because it supports an argument.

Neo Malebana
Via email

