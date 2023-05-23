LETTER: A laughable stroke of luck at Eskom

Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
A rise in cholera outbreaks has led to such a shortage of cholera vaccines that the WHO asked countries in 2022 to administer only a single dose instead of the usual two
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia amid the SA-US diplomatic fallout
Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments
The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Humanitarian aid is being hobbled by the military government’s slow permissions processes
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue had its lights switched off in solidarity with the Real Madrid forward
Agya’s replacement offers more features and an attractive Kinto One financing option
The trouble Eskom finds itself in is a result of years of mismanagement, stretching from the 1990s to the Koko-Molefe tenures. For a utility that has not had a CEO serve a full term since the late 2010s, the events of one’s tenure (no load-shedding, positive net statement, etc) is not a reflection of that incumbent’s success, but a laughable stroke of luck. And it draws attention away from why that individual was fired or forced to resign.
That is like me saying the current CEO is doing a good job because I have not experienced load-shedding for the past two days. What I am saying is that these “glory days” would have had long-lasting positive effects to this day had they even existed, the same way the mistakes of the 1990s at Eskom continue to affect us today.
In addition, just because someone is described as an “analyst” or “expert” does not mean their analysis is not flawed, and it does not mean they are not pushing a political agenda (I could get another “expert” to argue otherwise), a dangerous agenda that directs attention to the “good ol’ days” while ignoring the other days that were literally filled with darkness. The economic, field-specific terms they throw around may make you believe they are on the right track, but closer dissection is always important to ensure they are correct.
No postapartheid Eskom executive has been a success story. Why this is so can be debated, but never fall victim to a vested view of a story that you can tell is a lie simply because it supports an argument.
Neo MalebanaVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: A laughable stroke of luck at Eskom
Mismanagement of the power utility goes back to the 1990s
The trouble Eskom finds itself in is a result of years of mismanagement, stretching from the 1990s to the Koko-Molefe tenures. For a utility that has not had a CEO serve a full term since the late 2010s, the events of one’s tenure (no load-shedding, positive net statement, etc) is not a reflection of that incumbent’s success, but a laughable stroke of luck. And it draws attention away from why that individual was fired or forced to resign.
That is like me saying the current CEO is doing a good job because I have not experienced load-shedding for the past two days. What I am saying is that these “glory days” would have had long-lasting positive effects to this day had they even existed, the same way the mistakes of the 1990s at Eskom continue to affect us today.
In addition, just because someone is described as an “analyst” or “expert” does not mean their analysis is not flawed, and it does not mean they are not pushing a political agenda (I could get another “expert” to argue otherwise), a dangerous agenda that directs attention to the “good ol’ days” while ignoring the other days that were literally filled with darkness. The economic, field-specific terms they throw around may make you believe they are on the right track, but closer dissection is always important to ensure they are correct.
No postapartheid Eskom executive has been a success story. Why this is so can be debated, but never fall victim to a vested view of a story that you can tell is a lie simply because it supports an argument.
Neo Malebana
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Privatise Eskom to free it from graft
EDITORIAL: Eight stages of chaos
LETTER: Whistle-blower has his book thrown at him
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: De Ruyter did not need hyperbole for his book to shock
Kusile repairs ‘on track’ but costs rampant
LETTER: André de Ruyter a must-read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.