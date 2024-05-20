World / Middle East

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for leaders in Israel-Hamas conflict

Benjamin Netanyahu and Ismail Haniyeh on the list of alleged war crimes perpetrators

20 May 2024 - 16:05
by Anthony Deutsch, Charlotte Van Campenhout and Stephanie Van Den Berg
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/ REUTERS
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/ REUTERS

The Hague — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said on Monday he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence chief and three Hamas leaders including Ismail Haniyeh over alleged war crimes.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement issued after over seven months of war in Gaza that he had reasonable grounds to believe that all “bear criminal responsibility” for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He said he had applied for an arrest warrant for Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as well as for Netanyahu. They have overseen Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza since the Palestinian militant group's deadly Oct. 7 raid on Israel.

He has also applied for arrest warrants for Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar; Mohammed al-Masri, the commander-in-chief of the military wing of Hamas who is widely known as Deif; and Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’ political bureau.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, March 26 2024. Picture: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, March 26 2024. Picture: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a party meeting in Jerusalem, May 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ RONEN ZVULUN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a party meeting in Jerusalem, May 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ RONEN ZVULUN

It will be up to a panel of pretrial judges to determine whether the evidence supports the issuing of arrest warrants. The court, however, has no means to enforce arrest warrants and its investigation into the Gaza war has long been opposed by the US and Israel.

Israel and Palestinian leaders have previously dismissed allegations of committing war crimes.

“Now, more than ever, we must collectively demonstrate that international humanitarian law, the foundational baseline for human conduct during conflict, applies to all individuals and applies equally across the situations addressed by my office and the court,” Khan said.

“This is how we will prove, tangibly, that the lives of all human beings have equal value.”

War crime allegations

The allegations against Netanyahu and Gallant include bearing responsibility for starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, wilfully causing great suffering and wilful killing or murder as a war crime.

The Hamas leaders face allegations of bearing responsibility for crimes including extermination and murder, the taking of hostages, torture, rape and other acts of sexual violence.

Several Israeli ministers and Palestinian representatives denounced the prosecutor's moves.

“Drawing parallels between the leaders of a democratic country determined to defend itself from despicable terror to leaders of a bloodthirsty terror organisation (Hamas) is a deep distortion of justice and blatant moral bankruptcy,” Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said the prosecutor's decision to request warrants for the three Hamas leaders “equates the victim with the executioner”.

The ICC is the world’s first permanent international war crimes court. It 124 member states are obliged to immediately arrest the wanted person if they are on a member state's territory but the court has no means to enforce arrest warrants.

Israel and its main ally the US are not members of the ICC, along with China and Russia.

At least 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war in Gaza, according to the enclave's health ministry, and aid agencies have also warned of widespread hunger and dire shortages of fuel and medical supplies.

Some 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage in the Hamas-led October 7 rampage, according to Israeli tallies.

Reuters

No reason to sanction Israel, games should promote peace, says IPC head

Israel will not be penalised because its Paralympic Committee has not breached Olympic constitution
Sport
4 hours ago

Israel tells ICJ that SA’s case makes mockery of genocide

The SA legal team framed the Israeli military operation as being part of a genocidal plan aimed at destroying the Palestinian people
World
3 days ago

‘Apocalyptic conditions’ in Gaza will worsen without ceasefire, SA tells ICJ

Pretoria presents its case in The Hague amid Israel’s latest military offence into Rafah
National
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Iranian president killed in helicopter crash, ...
World / Middle East
2.
Search under way as helicopter carrying Iran’s ...
World / Asia
3.
Irish business tycoon Tony O’Reilly dies at 88
World / Europe
4.
Russia shuts refinery after major Ukraine attack
World / Europe
5.
Italy to discuss Russian move to seize UniCredit ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants

World

Russia says it does not recognise latest ICC warrants

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.