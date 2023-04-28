Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Yet another new political party

SA could have shown the world after 1994 how the country could pull itself up after apartheid, but we have lost our way

28 April 2023 - 13:01
Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi, in Johannesburg on April 21 2023. Rise Mzansi is South Africa's newest political party. Picture: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi, in Johannesburg on April 21 2023. Rise Mzansi is South Africa's newest political party. Picture: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

Here we go again — another new political party! Now former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi has thrown his hat in the ring (“Former editor Songezo Zibi launches Rise Mzansi”, April 19).

We’ve been there before, and it hasn’t worked. I get so tired of political analysts dissing the DA but propping up these splinter parties that don’t get anywhere. It is all about egos, not about the country.

I keep hearing people accusing the DA of being racist, but anyone with half a brain can see it is the most racially mixed party in SA. It is trying to get the country out of the quagmire it’s in.

Sure, the DA is not perfect, but it is a darn side better than the ANC or any of the other minority parties. What a pity that all these egos can’t sit down round a table and find common ground.

If you listen to their speeches they all want essentially the same thing. The difference is how to get there; there certainly needs to be more give-and-take.

We could have shown the world after 1994 how the country could pull itself up after apartheid, but we have truly lost our way. It is sickening to ordinary citizens to the country go downhill in every respect.

I don’t care who leads me; who is in charge; what colour, creed or gender they are. I just want someone to do the job without fear or favour and consign corruption to the rubbish bin.

It can be done if we all work together.

Barbie Sandler
Constantia

