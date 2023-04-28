LETTER: Time to rethink tax model

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook
On the first Freedom Day morning 29 years ago, after we had all voted, the about-to-be-reappointed finance minister Derek Keyes heard a presentation by the late Michael Jacques and myself on the merits of a move from the taxation of labour and capital to the collection instead of rent on land and other natural resources.
Afterwards he stepped out onto the veranda, then turned and said: “Everything you chaps say is right, but we have to find a way whereby our compatriots can contribute to the exchequer.” He therefore continued to rely on value-added tax (VAT), which he had increased to 14% in 1993 after being introduced in 1991 at 10%. It was far more efficient than the 4% general sales tax (GST) which had been widely evaded.
Sadly, it was also efficient in devastating economic activity in rural areas. The former homelands, in particular, had benefited from the tax breaks provided under apartheid. Given the abhorrence of anything to do with apartheid, the fact that they were in accord with the above-mentioned principle of basing revenue for the fiscus on locational advantage, was ignored. The negative effect this had on employment, both formal and informal, was illustrated in the rural exodus, which continues to add to the problem of informal and inadequate housing in the urban areas to this day.
One increasingly obvious example of the insanity of ignoring locational advantage, also known as “the spatial inequities of apartheid”, in our tax system is to be found before our very eyes in prime areas. As pointed out previously in this publication, the insanity of the abolition of the highly successful site value only rating system in 2004 continues, with the spread of “blackjack farms” in valuable prime areas (“The land tax conundrum”, February 15). To add insult to injury, many of these abandoned stands are now bedecked with unsightly hoardings, which serve only to prolong the advantages of keeping valuable land from use for speculative gain.
At first Jacques and I simply could not believe that rational moves towards addressing both economic stagnation and land maldistribution would not be recognised as manna from heaven by an ANC that had just witnessed the collapse of Soviet-style socialism and at the same time was suspicious of the prevailing model of capitalism that was reliant on tax without rent collection. We thought the ANC would jump at the opportunity to stimulate rapid growth and address land injustice at the same time.
After all, China under Deng Xiaoping (“it does not matter if a cat is black or white as long as it catches mice”) was about to kick-start its multi-decade growth spurt after the failure of Mao Tse Tung’s version of communism. As time went on though, it became apparent that some members of the ANC did not understand the meaning of the word “growth” let alone its compounding effect. It was about transformation via cadre deployment, with the “national democratic revolution” and some corruption thrown in for good effect.
Now that the failure of this model is apparent for all to see, the opportunity to start afresh with something really different and effective will once again arise. Let’s not miss it this time!
Stephen MeintjesParkwood
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Time to rethink tax model
The failure of the current model is apparent for all to see
