JUSTICE MALALA: Brace for 2024’s grant election

The former HCI director has been quietly building up assets in largely forgotten small cap Rex Trueform after his bruising 2014 bust up with fellow HCI principal Johnny Copelyn
Board’s warning to Sithole over Ayo settlement demonstrates a willingness to carry the torch for corporate governance
With plans to lower the tackle height in rugby around the world, why is the governing body for rugby considering it? Watch to find out
South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death spiral and dodges the most apocalyptic predictions, ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
John Steenhuisen has won re-election as DA leader and is now girding himself for next year’s polls. Former newspaper editor Songezo Zibi has launched his vehicle, Rise Mzansi, and is calling on the youth and former anti-apartheid activists to wake up and join his crusade. Julius Malema’s EFF is in fighting mood, aiming to enter its second decade of life with an increase in support from about 10% to a higher double-digit take of votes.
The IFP has a newish leader, though Mangosuthu Buthelezi still lurks in the background like an old male lion that refuses to leave the pride despite younger leadership asserting authority. ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba is going nowhere, he says, until after next year’s election results are in.
Then there’s the rest of the field: the Bible-punching ACDP, the good old struggle nostalgia stalwarts such as the splinters of the PAC and Azapo, the newbies such as the African Transformation Movement and the Patriotic Alliance, the resurgent Freedom Front Plus, and many others, such as Mmusi Maimane’s untested but voluble coalition of independents.
It is an important election, a fork in the road, for the country. As Zibi said, the election of 2024 “is our 1994. It is our crossroads. If we do not intervene now, it will be too late.”
So what exactly will win Election 2024? Here’s a word to the many wise men and women of the opposition: don’t write off the bloodied and limping ANC. Don’t underestimate it. Don’t, even for a moment, think that this old dog has run out of rope. It can mobilise huge funds — legitimately or not — and it can still draw on a deep well of struggle history to attract some of its many disappointed constituents.
There is one message, moreover, that the opposition needs to be aware of and which the ANC is going to exploit ruthlessly in the next year. It is the story of social welfare grants — the fact that the ANC has rolled out unprecedented access to these in the past 29 years.
Worst of all for the ANC, it cannot use its history in government as an example of the way forward
Writing in his weekly newsletter a month ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was “one of the greatest achievements of our democratic society” that 18-million people were now receiving social grants. According to Ramaphosa, the government is working on “options to provide basic income support for the unemployed, within our fiscal constraints”, when the social relief of distress grant expires in April 2024.
“If the focus of our struggle for liberation was to end apartheid and achieve political freedom, the focus of our efforts now must be to address inequality and ensure that every South African enjoys the fruits of democracy,” Ramaphosa said.
He will be beating this drum incessantly and insistently for the next year. The ANC has to use this one “success” because it has nothing else to offer. In 2019 Ramaphosa was a symbol of hope and renewal. He was more popular than the party. Now, wounded, he sits in office, silent, while the Phala Phala scandal swirls about him without proper explanation from him. At the same time, his party is still racked by infighting and factional manoeuvrings. Ramaphosa is no longer a saviour. He is a compromise, the least bad of the worst.
Worst of all for the ANC, it cannot use its history in government as an example of the way forward. The election will be held in winter. The Eskom problem will not have been solved. Most people will be emerging from homes, without electricity, to vote. It will hurt the ANC. Further, it is under the ANC’s past three administrations — under Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa — that unemployment rocketed from below 23% to an astonishing 33%.
Liberation? Maybe the ANC can invoke the names of Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, but many voters will easily turn about and say that the party has betrayed those heroes. It will be difficult to tell them they are wrong.
So, apart from the outright rigging of the election, the ANC has no option but to scare the 18-million people who are on social grants that it is the only party that will continue to drip-feed them. It will tell them that the DA, in particular, and others will take away the grants. It will not style itself as the party of employment creation, but of handouts.
Welcome to the social grant election.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JUSTICE MALALA: Brace for 2024’s grant election
Next year’s voting will be in winter, when the weather and Eskom’s problems will count against the ANC — so it will cling to the issue of grants
John Steenhuisen has won re-election as DA leader and is now girding himself for next year’s polls. Former newspaper editor Songezo Zibi has launched his vehicle, Rise Mzansi, and is calling on the youth and former anti-apartheid activists to wake up and join his crusade. Julius Malema’s EFF is in fighting mood, aiming to enter its second decade of life with an increase in support from about 10% to a higher double-digit take of votes.
The IFP has a newish leader, though Mangosuthu Buthelezi still lurks in the background like an old male lion that refuses to leave the pride despite younger leadership asserting authority. ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba is going nowhere, he says, until after next year’s election results are in.
Then there’s the rest of the field: the Bible-punching ACDP, the good old struggle nostalgia stalwarts such as the splinters of the PAC and Azapo, the newbies such as the African Transformation Movement and the Patriotic Alliance, the resurgent Freedom Front Plus, and many others, such as Mmusi Maimane’s untested but voluble coalition of independents.
It is an important election, a fork in the road, for the country. As Zibi said, the election of 2024 “is our 1994. It is our crossroads. If we do not intervene now, it will be too late.”
So what exactly will win Election 2024? Here’s a word to the many wise men and women of the opposition: don’t write off the bloodied and limping ANC. Don’t underestimate it. Don’t, even for a moment, think that this old dog has run out of rope. It can mobilise huge funds — legitimately or not — and it can still draw on a deep well of struggle history to attract some of its many disappointed constituents.
There is one message, moreover, that the opposition needs to be aware of and which the ANC is going to exploit ruthlessly in the next year. It is the story of social welfare grants — the fact that the ANC has rolled out unprecedented access to these in the past 29 years.
Writing in his weekly newsletter a month ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was “one of the greatest achievements of our democratic society” that 18-million people were now receiving social grants. According to Ramaphosa, the government is working on “options to provide basic income support for the unemployed, within our fiscal constraints”, when the social relief of distress grant expires in April 2024.
“If the focus of our struggle for liberation was to end apartheid and achieve political freedom, the focus of our efforts now must be to address inequality and ensure that every South African enjoys the fruits of democracy,” Ramaphosa said.
He will be beating this drum incessantly and insistently for the next year. The ANC has to use this one “success” because it has nothing else to offer. In 2019 Ramaphosa was a symbol of hope and renewal. He was more popular than the party. Now, wounded, he sits in office, silent, while the Phala Phala scandal swirls about him without proper explanation from him. At the same time, his party is still racked by infighting and factional manoeuvrings. Ramaphosa is no longer a saviour. He is a compromise, the least bad of the worst.
Worst of all for the ANC, it cannot use its history in government as an example of the way forward. The election will be held in winter. The Eskom problem will not have been solved. Most people will be emerging from homes, without electricity, to vote. It will hurt the ANC. Further, it is under the ANC’s past three administrations — under Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa — that unemployment rocketed from below 23% to an astonishing 33%.
Liberation? Maybe the ANC can invoke the names of Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, but many voters will easily turn about and say that the party has betrayed those heroes. It will be difficult to tell them they are wrong.
So, apart from the outright rigging of the election, the ANC has no option but to scare the 18-million people who are on social grants that it is the only party that will continue to drip-feed them. It will tell them that the DA, in particular, and others will take away the grants. It will not style itself as the party of employment creation, but of handouts.
Welcome to the social grant election.
JUSTICE MALALA: Joburg — the epitome of ANC misgovernance
NATASHA MARRIAN: Mbeki is right on ANC myopia
NATASHA MARRIAN: How Malema exploits the ANC’s factions
NATASHA MARRIAN: Complicated coalition chemistry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DA’s ‘moonshot pact’ is against transformation, ANC says
NATASHA MARRIAN: Stick to the energy plan and let Gwede rage
PETER BRUCE: Gayton McKenzie, ‘moonshot’ kingmaker?
Why SA is no failed state
Has SA run out of time on the doomsday clock?
Is Gauteng headed for a ‘doomsday’ pact?
EDITORIAL: Blame the ANC, not the constitution
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.