LETTER: Ramaphosa deserves some credit

IMF report suggests current high rates will return to pre-pandemic levels once inflation is tamed
The decision not to extradite the Guptas shows the UAE cares nothing for SA
Opposition members slam Thapelo Amad for apparently holding private talks to raise funds for cash-strapped city
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
US group hiring and training workers to support faster pace of output
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Nearly 8,500 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Russia’s invasion, says UN body
Everywhere younger, fresher players step up to make their mark as the stars go on their annual trek
The small hatch is the brand's most budget-friendly local offering in SA
Former president Thabo Mbeki has been highly critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of the Phala Phala saga, but we cannot ignore that Ramaphosa’s presidency has been extremely challenging, starting with his inheritance of a hopelessly bankrupt country (“Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom”, March 30).
No other president has faced as many severe problems, which include concerted efforts to undermine of his leadership from within the ANC, the riots of July 2021, floods, and persistent efforts to discredit him.
The question is how his detractors would have handled the situation if faced with the same challenges. From Mbeki’s perspective, it is easy to understand the disappointment he feels knowing the sacrifices and lengths people went to fight for the freedom of this country. To watch that disintegrate can’t be easy.
Making it even more painful is that at the forefront of that disintegration are people who were never part of the struggle and therefore stand to lose nothing by collapsing our democracy. Still, ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane should be commended for appealing to Mbeki to voice his concerns within the party structures, rather than publicly.
Cometh Dube-MakholwaMidrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Ramaphosa deserves some credit
President’s numerous challenges include attempts to undermine him from within the ruling party
Former president Thabo Mbeki has been highly critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of the Phala Phala saga, but we cannot ignore that Ramaphosa’s presidency has been extremely challenging, starting with his inheritance of a hopelessly bankrupt country (“Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom”, March 30).
No other president has faced as many severe problems, which include concerted efforts to undermine of his leadership from within the ANC, the riots of July 2021, floods, and persistent efforts to discredit him.
The question is how his detractors would have handled the situation if faced with the same challenges. From Mbeki’s perspective, it is easy to understand the disappointment he feels knowing the sacrifices and lengths people went to fight for the freedom of this country. To watch that disintegrate can’t be easy.
Making it even more painful is that at the forefront of that disintegration are people who were never part of the struggle and therefore stand to lose nothing by collapsing our democracy. Still, ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane should be commended for appealing to Mbeki to voice his concerns within the party structures, rather than publicly.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: Mbeki speaks truth to power
LETTER: Mbeki out of order in criticism of ANC
LETTER: Thabo Mbeki must stop his selective outrage
Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.