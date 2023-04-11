Life / Motoring

International News

British bulldog to become Mini owners’ best friend

The brand will introduce Spike, a digital canine, as the artificial intelligence assistant in its new products

11 April 2023 - 13:27 Motor News Reporter
Spike the British Bulldog is Mini’s new artificial intelligence guide. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spike the British Bulldog is Mini’s new artificial intelligence guide. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spike is an art pooch that has been accompanying Mini since the British brand was bought by BMW in 2000. Now, the canine inspired by the iconic English Bulldog will become digital and play the role of intelligent personal assistant in Mini products.

Through a new Spike mode, the pen of the digital pooch will be the circular Oled central display and dashboard. Spike will guide drivers through the operating system of the future Mini model family, and he makes his first appearance at the Auto Shanghai international trade fair to be held from April 18-27.

Spike will also be in the cockpit of the new Mini Aceman — the fully electric concept car unveiled in 2022 that bridges the gap between the Mini Cooper hatch and the Mini Countryman.

“Mini will always be synonymous with emotions and remarkable experiences,” said head of design Oliver Heilmer. “That’s why we are now taking Spike into the future as a digital character. And he is not just a design experiment — he is becoming a characterful companion for the user experience.”

Mini and Red Bull launch SA’s first solar-powered charging station

Brands continue to explore new ways to promote sustainable energy solutions
Life
1 week ago

Renault 4Ever Trophy is a pint-sized, retro-styled SUV

Renault unveiled a cute, compact electric off-roader at this week’s Paris motor show.
Life
5 months ago

Small, luxurious and sporty hatches that cost more than R500,000

If you are looking to downgrade without short-changing the milk-and-honey bits, try these five
Life
8 months ago

The CityBug is SA's smallest and most affordable electric car

The miniscule EV has an endearing price and running costs but the driving range may be an issue, writes Phuti Mpyane
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
REVIEW: BMW X1 has the right price and ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Capable Ford Ranger single cabs are comfy and ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: Shiver me timbers: pirates, the ...
Life / Books
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
These were SA’s best-selling bakkies in March
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

REVIEW: Fiat goes al fresco with 500X Sport

Life / Motoring

BMW’s latest model will impress its youngest customers

Life / Motoring

Toyota looks to overhaul electric strategy with new CEO

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.