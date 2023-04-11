IMF report suggests current high rates will return to pre-pandemic levels once inflation is tamed
Spike is an art pooch that has been accompanying Mini since the British brand was bought by BMW in 2000. Now, the canine inspired by the iconic English Bulldog will become digital and play the role of intelligent personal assistant in Mini products.
Through a new Spike mode, the pen of the digital pooch will be the circular Oled central display and dashboard. Spike will guide drivers through the operating system of the future Mini model family, and he makes his first appearance at the Auto Shanghai international trade fair to be held from April 18-27.
Spike will also be in the cockpit of the new Mini Aceman — the fully electric concept car unveiled in 2022 that bridges the gap between the Mini Cooper hatch and the Mini Countryman.
“Mini will always be synonymous with emotions and remarkable experiences,” said head of design Oliver Heilmer. “That’s why we are now taking Spike into the future as a digital character. And he is not just a design experiment — he is becoming a characterful companion for the user experience.”
International News
British bulldog to become Mini owners’ best friend
The brand will introduce Spike, a digital canine, as the artificial intelligence assistant in its new products
