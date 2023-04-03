Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Is anything former president Thabo Mbeki said in his letter untrue? (“Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom”, March 30).
Only someone benefiting from the decline of the ANC would, in their right mind, say what was communicated in your so-called article.
As an ANC member I agree that the points the former president is raising are correct. I hope the officials, in their wisdom, see reason and consider what Mbeki is raising.
He has raised what we, ordinary members and ANC supporters, are talking about. If nothing changes, we fear for 2024.
Masilela Suhla Via email
LETTER: Mbeki speaks truth to power
ANC officials should consider points former president is raising
