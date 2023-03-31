LETTER: Thabo Mbeki must stop his selective outrage

The contracts are set for 6% and 4% monthly drops, respectively, after hitting their lowest since 2021 earlier in March
Mbeki lacked the appetite to write to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule about Nkandla, the Gupta plane, ministers being appointed by the Guptas and so much more
Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows net capital inflows increased to R23.5bn in the fourth quarter
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Scandals such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett hammered profession’s reputation. Ninan offers remedies
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The central bank’s monetary policy committee reduced the rate to 140% from 150%
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
The main driver behind the decreases is lower international product prices
Thabo Mbeki is behaving like an old PSL footballer who lambastes the quality of football currently compared to in his time, while knowing full well that he can’t return to the playing field (“Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom,” March 30).
Mbeki was not legally pursued by civic organisations or his predecessor, Nelson Mandela, during his push back on HIV the Aids realities, even though it was killing the black poor and vulnerable in his era. Although he is right about the parliamentary handling of the Phala Phala saga, he should have noted that the public protector found no wrongdoing on the part of the president. His small feet can't fit in the boots of those who can now write letters to ANC.
Mbeki is suffering from selective outrage after being recalled, and his silence became fertile soil for the birth of COPE, which even when it was formed in his name he never condemned. He went as far during the 2009 general elections, when he was asked who he would vote for, as to tell the media that his vote was his secret.
He then went into a long political holiday during the Zuma era, lacking the appetite to write to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule about Nkandla, the Gupta plane, ministers being appointed by Guptas and so much more.
We love the former president, but he must stop his selective outrage or he must challenge for the ANC presidency in 2027.
Titus PodilePretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Thabo Mbeki must stop his selective outrage
Mbeki lacked the appetite to write to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule about Nkandla, the Gupta plane, ministers being appointed by the Guptas and so much more
Thabo Mbeki is behaving like an old PSL footballer who lambastes the quality of football currently compared to in his time, while knowing full well that he can’t return to the playing field (“Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom,” March 30).
Mbeki was not legally pursued by civic organisations or his predecessor, Nelson Mandela, during his push back on HIV the Aids realities, even though it was killing the black poor and vulnerable in his era. Although he is right about the parliamentary handling of the Phala Phala saga, he should have noted that the public protector found no wrongdoing on the part of the president. His small feet can't fit in the boots of those who can now write letters to ANC.
Mbeki is suffering from selective outrage after being recalled, and his silence became fertile soil for the birth of COPE, which even when it was formed in his name he never condemned. He went as far during the 2009 general elections, when he was asked who he would vote for, as to tell the media that his vote was his secret.
He then went into a long political holiday during the Zuma era, lacking the appetite to write to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule about Nkandla, the Gupta plane, ministers being appointed by Guptas and so much more.
We love the former president, but he must stop his selective outrage or he must challenge for the ANC presidency in 2027.
Titus Podile
Pretoria
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.