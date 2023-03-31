Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Thabo Mbeki must stop his selective outrage

Mbeki lacked the appetite to write to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule about Nkandla, the Gupta plane, ministers being appointed by the Guptas and so much more

31 March 2023 - 13:36
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI

Thabo Mbeki is behaving like an old PSL footballer who lambastes the quality of football currently compared to in his time, while knowing full well that he can’t return to the playing field (“Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom,” March 30). 

Mbeki was not legally pursued by civic organisations or his predecessor, Nelson Mandela, during his push back on HIV the Aids realities, even though it was killing the black poor and vulnerable in his era. Although he is right about the parliamentary handling of the Phala Phala saga, he should have noted that the public protector found no wrongdoing on the part of the president. His small feet can't fit in the boots of those who can now write letters to ANC.

Mbeki is suffering from selective outrage after being recalled, and his silence became fertile soil for the birth of COPE, which even when it was formed in his name he never condemned. He went as far during the 2009 general elections, when he was asked who he would vote for, as to tell the media that his vote was his secret.

He then went into a long political holiday during the Zuma era, lacking the appetite to write to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule about Nkandla, the Gupta plane, ministers being appointed by Guptas and so much more. 

We love the former president, but he must stop his selective outrage or he must challenge for the ANC presidency in 2027.

Titus Podile
Pretoria 

