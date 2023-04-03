Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mbeki out of order in criticism of ANC

Former president was a relentless political rival of the incumbent

03 April 2023 - 16:22
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Former president Thabo Mbeki’s criticism of the ANC parliamentary caucus refers (“Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom”, March 30).

Mbeki and Cyril Ramaphosa were relentless political rivals. Mbeki was unsettled by Ramaphosa’s popularity, and then there were rumours that his political rivals, including Ramaphosa, were plotting to assassinate him just before an ANC electoral conference.

Mbeki was silent when the ANC protected Jacob Zuma after the Constitutional Court ruling on Nkandla. It is therefore opportunistic of him to attack the ANC over its section 89 decision to protect Ramaphosa. There has been no Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala saga.

The ANC voted against the section 89 panel’s report because Ramaphosa had taken the matter on review to the Constitutional Court. This was surely a reasonable decision by the ANC in a constitutional democracy.

Unfortunately, the court refused to entertain the matter. What more was Ramaphosa expected to do? The ANC’s hands were tied because it would not take a premature decision while waiting on the court ruling. Crucially, the SA Revenue Service and the public protector have found no wrongdoing on the president’s part.

It is disingenuous of Mbeki to accuse the ANC of abusing its majority to subvert the constitution when he blatantly did so during his term as president. Mbeki flagrantly abused his office by firing Vusi Pikoli as head of the National Prosecuting Authority when he was about to charge a prominent member of the ANC (the late Jackie Selebi) with corruption.

The section 89 is essentially a political issue and the ANC has acted just like the Republican Party and Conservative Party when they protected Donald Trump (impeachment) and Boris Johnson (parties at No 10 during Covid-19).

Mbeki should accept polls, which indicate that the ANC would lose even more support at the next elections in the absence of the much-loved Ramaphosa.

Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom

Former president says ANC actions suggest it has something to hide and does not want parliament to find out
National
4 days ago

LETTER: Thabo Mbeki must stop his selective outrage

Mbeki lacked the appetite to write to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule about Nkandla, the Gupta plane, ministers being appointed by the Guptas and ...
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Mbeki speaks truth to power

ANC officials should consider points former president is raising
Opinion
10 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Is SA ready for the DA’s ‘modern’ ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ALEXANDER PARKER: The government aims to make ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: SA’s Russian friendship angers ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Basic income grant modelling shows how to do it ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Capitec story holds simple lessons ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Mbeki speaks truth to power

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Thabo Mbeki must stop his selective outrage

Opinion / Letters

Mbeki lashes ANC and Mashatile over Phala Phala and Eskom

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.