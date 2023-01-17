Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eberhard bombshell exposes a general Eskom pylon sloth

Long-promised transmission lines from Upington and Angola have yet to be built

17 January 2023 - 14:50
An Eskom team at work in the Kouebokkeveld, Western Cape. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES / MARK WESSELS
An Eskom team at work in the Kouebokkeveld, Western Cape. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES / MARK WESSELS

Anton Eberhard’s riveting article drops the bombshell that his top-level report recommended unbundling of power transmission from the rest of Eskom in 2019 — yet four years later no progress is reported (“Ministers have let Ramaphosa down on unbundling of Eskom”, January 16).

He notes that this proposal actually dates back to the 1998 energy paper. Before 2010 the department of energy also hosted a major investor conference to announce that a 5,000MW solar farm would be built outside Upington.

One question a potential investor raised was: how much transmission capacity does Eskom have from Upington? The investor was assured that the government was building this ASAP.

Yet in 2023 we are told that most of the most recent bids for solar and wind power stations could not be awarded — because Eskom has still not added on the extra transmission capacity required. 

More than 20 years ago, Eskom had a land-surveying team in Angola to map out the route for the transmission cables between SA and the site of the proposed Inga 3 dam in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Yet neither the transmission cables nor the dam has yet been built. Added to the existing Inga 2 dam it would have removed two stages from the load-shedding now inflicted on us.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Gwede the Fox gets a hen

Fossil fuel fundamentalist gains control of Eskom
Opinion
5 days ago

Business urges Ramaphosa to make his energy plan happen

But NUM says the private sector is favoured and this will open the way to the privatisation of Eskom
National
5 months ago

ANTON EBERHARD: SA still needs Eskom but also new generation capacity

The government must be quicker in taking decisions to encourage independent power producers
Opinion
8 months ago

Deadline nears for Eskom’s legal separation

The utility’s annual report raises the possibility that it will miss the December deadline to separate its transmission unit
News & Fox
1 year ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Gordhan and Mantashe’s conflicting ideas paralyse governance

Disagreements in the ANC spilling over into government have prevented it from implementing its own policies
Opinion
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: Mantashe becoming Eskom boss could just make its pale light fade

His department has failed to deliver on crucial promises, as he has in the mining sector
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Davos not a good place to be for an SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANTON EBERHARD: Ministers have let Ramaphosa down ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Fix Gauteng’s township schools
Opinion / Letters
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Gordhan and Mantashe’s conflicting ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why a jobs mandate for the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ANTON EBERHARD: Ministers have let Ramaphosa down on unbundling of Eskom

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.