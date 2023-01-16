Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: Gordhan and Mantashe’s conflicting ideas paralyse governance

Disagreements in the ANC spilling over into government have prevented it from implementing its own policies

16 January 2023 - 05:00

Reading Standard bank CEO Sim Tshabalala’s comments on what qualities we should be looking for in Eskom’s new CEO — which implies a poisoned chalice — it’s clear that we are still misdiagnosing the root cause of the broader energy and electricity crisis.

We could parachute a combination of Elon Musk, Satya Nadella and Jeff Bezos, with Condoleezza Rice’s diplomatic nous, onto the board of Eskom, but given the present governance (mis)configuration being exploited by the (mis)governing ANC, they would be destined to fail...

