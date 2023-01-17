Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam Private Equity buys controlling stake in SkipWaste

Sanlam’s BEE credentials set to make target company the largest majority black-owned integrated waste management provider in SA

BL Premium
17 January 2023 - 14:47 Garth Theunissen

Sanlam Private Equity (SPE), a division of Sanlam Investments, has bought a controlling stake in SkipWaste, a waste management and service provider to commercial, industrial and retail clients, primarily in Gauteng.

The transaction is the fourth in SPE’s Mid-Market Fund I after investments in red-meat processor Cavalier Group, the Absolute Pets retail chain, and Q Link, a provider of payment application software to the SA insurance industry. The SPE Mid-Market Fund I is one of three impact-focused funds in the Sanlam Investors’ Legacy Range launched in 2020 to create and preserve 27,000 jobs while still delivering value for investors...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.