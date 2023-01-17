The likely impact on prices may be gained from looking at the trend of arrivals from suppliers other than its northerly neighbour
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
Mmuso Solomon Pelesa ordered to pay debt plus interest and legal costs after judge rejects his argument that loan agreements with the fraud-stricken lender were invalid
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
US home appliances maker Whirlpool is folding its European business into a new company controlled by Turkish rival Arcelik
Worst performers were PGMs, iron ore diamonds as industry staggers under persistent load-shedding
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Save the Children, International Rescue Committee and others suspended operations in December in protest at Taliban restrictions on women
Director of rugby is recuperating at home after emergency abdominal surgery and is said to be in good spirits
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
Sanlam Private Equity (SPE), a division of Sanlam Investments, has bought a controlling stake in SkipWaste, a waste management and service provider to commercial, industrial and retail clients, primarily in Gauteng.
The transaction is the fourth in SPE’s Mid-Market Fund I after investments in red-meat processor Cavalier Group, the Absolute Pets retail chain, and Q Link, a provider of payment application software to the SA insurance industry. The SPE Mid-Market Fund I is one of three impact-focused funds in the Sanlam Investors’ Legacy Range launched in 2020 to create and preserve 27,000 jobs while still delivering value for investors...
Sanlam Private Equity buys controlling stake in SkipWaste
Sanlam’s BEE credentials set to make target company the largest majority black-owned integrated waste management provider in SA
