Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Gwede the Fox gets a hen

Fossil fuel fundamentalist gains control of Eskom

12 January 2023 - 05:00
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Talking of foxes and henhouses, the government’s decision to shift Eskom to Gwede Mantashe’s department of minerals & energy is a pre-emptive nail in the coffin of plans to unbundle the tormented power utility.

It means Eskom’s board will be politically accountable to a deeply ineffectual conspiracist, who wasn’t afraid of being laughed out of the room when, in November, he suggested André de Ruyter’s management team were “actively agitating for the overthrow of the state” by load-shedding.

Mantashe’s interventions on energy have been dismal: he has described the excitement of moving from coal to renewable energy as a “myth”; he has proposed creating a second state-run power utility; and has loudly backed power company Karpowership.

Behind closed doors, insiders say senior officials in Mantashe’s office run most decisions through an ideology filter first, with the say-so of the minister, a fossil fuel fundamentalist, a critical factor in whether it proceeds.

Mantashe appears to be a statist, with deep suspicion of private enterprise. This is why energy expert Anton Eberhard says shifting Eskom to Mantashe’s department will see “private investment slow, and loadshedding continue”. It’s hard to dispute that.

STUART THEOBALD: Eskom’s renewable energy shocker

The outlook for energy security has been thrown into disarray
Opinion
3 days ago

ANC signals caution on green energy transition

Ramaphosa says change ‘must be executed at a pace that is in concert with the developmental needs of our country’
News
5 days ago

SA makes strides in liberalising its energy sector

As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, ...
National
1 week ago

Gwede Mantashe does not have the capacity to oversee Eskom, say critics

A proposal has been made by delegates at the ANC conference for state-owned enterprises to be moved to their line departments
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril the ditherer
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
ROB ROSE: Spar’s media threats backfire
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
EDITORIAL: Gwede the Fox gets a hen
Opinion / Editorials
4.
DAVID FURLONGER: What a year it’s been for the ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Renewal requires a fair crack of ...
Opinion / State of play

Related Articles

Gwede Mantashe 2.0: Evolution of an ANC bull-y

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.