Talking of foxes and henhouses, the government’s decision to shift Eskom to Gwede Mantashe’s department of minerals & energy is a pre-emptive nail in the coffin of plans to unbundle the tormented power utility.
It means Eskom’s board will be politically accountable to a deeply ineffectual conspiracist, who wasn’t afraid of being laughed out of the room when, in November, he suggested André de Ruyter’s management team were “actively agitating for the overthrow of the state” by load-shedding.
Mantashe’s interventions on energy have been dismal: he has described the excitement of moving from coal to renewable energy as a “myth”; he has proposed creating a second state-run power utility; and has loudly backed power company Karpowership.
Behind closed doors, insiders say senior officials in Mantashe’s office run most decisions through an ideology filter first, with the say-so of the minister, a fossil fuel fundamentalist, a critical factor in whether it proceeds.
Mantashe appears to be a statist, with deep suspicion of private enterprise. This is why energy expert Anton Eberhard says shifting Eskom to Mantashe’s department will see “private investment slow, and loadshedding continue”. It’s hard to dispute that.
EDITORIAL: Gwede the Fox gets a hen
Fossil fuel fundamentalist gains control of Eskom
