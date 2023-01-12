Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Mantashe becoming Eskom boss could just make its pale light fade

12 January 2023 - 20:34

What might the ANC hope to gain by moving state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Transnet and Eskom to their line departments?

A proposal to do so was one of the more controversial economic resolutions to emerge from the ANC national conference. It was a gathering about personalities rather than policy, with policy resolutions discussed only in a brief late-night session in December and their adoption delayed until last week. That means nobody is taking them particularly seriously as a guide to what the government might do. But this particular proposal could complicate efforts to tackle the two crises constraining economic growth and investment — in energy and transport...

