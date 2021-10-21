Deadline nears for Eskom’s legal separation
The utility’s annual report raises the possibility that it will miss the December deadline to separate its transmission unit
21 October 2021 - 05:00
Eskom could miss the December deadline for the legal separation of its transmission unit, which would dash hopes that improved reliability in power supply is just around the corner.
It is more than two years since President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his February 2019 state of the nation address, announced that the government would unbundle Eskom into three entities: generation, transmission and distribution...
