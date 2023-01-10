Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
LETTER: Pick your new year poison
From assassination attempts to coal malaise, the country is off to a bad start
Having returned from the expensive delights of Victoria Falls, and encouraged by stories of intrepid travellers and the antics of our hotel’s resident goat, I opened your paper on Monday and didn’t know whether to laugh, cry, take stock or take flight.
The president is upset with people asking if he’s going to reshuffle his cabinet (“Ramaphosa pleads for more time before cabinet reshuffle”, January 8). With assassination attempts on André de Ruyter and the vice-chancellor of Fort Hare, Sakhela Buhlungu, hot off the press, I can’t blame him for wondering which of his cabinet crooks is most dangerous, and whether he may not be next in line for the specially laced latte.
Another article in the same edition suggested we are winning the climate war by using less coal, except it seems the real reasons are that our power stations weren’t working a lot of the time last year, and despite the export price increasing 400% we couldn’t get it to the ports due to our dodgy rail system (“SA leads the world with drop in coal use amid power woes”, January 8).
What a silly start to the year.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
