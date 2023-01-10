LETTERS: Who will step up for poisoned Eskom chalice?

Officials’ reiteration of hawkish comments puts the brakes on Tuesday's rally that had sent the all share to a record high
The technology and economy have moved on and the old electricity model is no longer fit for purpose
Stage 6 nightly power cuts start on Tuesday and will be in place until further notice
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Top Asian agricultural commodity trader wants to tap the deep pool of liquidity in the Middle East
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Gibril Massaquoi, who lives in Finland, is accused of committing crimes against humanity in Sierra Leone and Liberia
Dewald Brevis rapidly garnered favourite status with what is already for him a typically flamboyant half century, finishing not out on 70
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
It’s a pity the poisoning of André de Ruyter on December 13 was only reported to the police on January 5 (“De Ruyter assassination attempt shows the ‘battle for SA’, says Gordhan”, January 8). Lots of time to dispose of evidence, though it shouldn’t be difficult to identify who supplied his morning cuppa.
This incident, with last week’s attempted assassination of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, in which his security guard was killed, puts ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s January 8 statement promises into perspective.
Load-shedding soon to be a thing of the past? By end-March most of the top team at Eskom will be gone, happy just to be alive. Finding replacements will impart new meaning to the term “poisoned chalice”.
Apart possibly from a hero with a terminal health condition, the only likely applicants are those who have no intention of rocking the boat, be it applying for a diesel import licence, cutting off nonpaying municipalities, or collaring rock-carrying coal trucks. As such, there isn’t the slightest hope that Eskom’s performance will improve.
Likewise, the blatant assassination attempt on Buhlungu shows that as far as law and order is concerned SA is still careening down the proverbial road to hell. So, despite all of Ramaphosa’s protestations to the contrary, it is very much a case of buckle up as 2023 will be a bumpy ride for us all.
James CunninghamCamps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTERS: Who will step up for poisoned Eskom chalice?
It’s a pity the poisoning of André de Ruyter on December 13 was only reported to the police on January 5 (“De Ruyter assassination attempt shows the ‘battle for SA’, says Gordhan”, January 8). Lots of time to dispose of evidence, though it shouldn’t be difficult to identify who supplied his morning cuppa.
This incident, with last week’s attempted assassination of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, in which his security guard was killed, puts ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s January 8 statement promises into perspective.
Load-shedding soon to be a thing of the past? By end-March most of the top team at Eskom will be gone, happy just to be alive. Finding replacements will impart new meaning to the term “poisoned chalice”.
Apart possibly from a hero with a terminal health condition, the only likely applicants are those who have no intention of rocking the boat, be it applying for a diesel import licence, cutting off nonpaying municipalities, or collaring rock-carrying coal trucks. As such, there isn’t the slightest hope that Eskom’s performance will improve.
Likewise, the blatant assassination attempt on Buhlungu shows that as far as law and order is concerned SA is still careening down the proverbial road to hell. So, despite all of Ramaphosa’s protestations to the contrary, it is very much a case of buckle up as 2023 will be a bumpy ride for us all.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Energy department to oversee Eskom
Government rejects Eskom’s application for wholesale diesel licence
De Ruyter says his position is untenable
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Energy department to oversee Eskom
NEVA MAKGETLA: Fix the electricity system, not Eskom
Ramaphosa ANC win eases policy uncertainty in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.