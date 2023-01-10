Opinion / Letters

LETTERS: Who will step up for poisoned Eskom chalice?

10 January 2023 - 14:40
Andre de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHELE SPATARI
Andre de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHELE SPATARI

It’s a pity the poisoning of André de Ruyter on December 13 was only reported to the police on January 5 (“De Ruyter assassination attempt shows the ‘battle for SA’, says Gordhan”, January 8). Lots of time to dispose of evidence, though it shouldn’t be difficult to identify who supplied his morning cuppa.

This incident, with last week’s attempted assassination of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, in which his security guard was killed, puts ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s January 8 statement promises into perspective.

Load-shedding soon to be a thing of the past? By end-March most of the top team at Eskom will be gone, happy just to be alive. Finding replacements will impart new meaning to the term “poisoned chalice”.

Apart possibly from a hero with a terminal health condition, the only likely applicants are those who have no intention of rocking the boat, be it applying for a diesel import licence, cutting off nonpaying municipalities, or collaring rock-carrying coal trucks. As such, there isn’t the slightest hope that Eskom’s performance will improve.

Likewise, the blatant assassination attempt on Buhlungu shows that as far as law and order is concerned SA is still careening down the proverbial road to hell. So, despite all of Ramaphosa’s protestations to the contrary, it is very much a case of buckle up as 2023 will be a bumpy ride for us all.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Energy department to oversee Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the energy department will take over responsibility for overseeing Eskom, which has been failing to meet the nation’s ...
News
1 day ago

Government rejects Eskom’s application for wholesale diesel licence

The department says the application did not meet the requirements
National
1 week ago

De Ruyter says his position is untenable

Eskom CEO’s resignation follows mineral resources and energy minister Mantashe’s attacks on him
National
3 weeks ago
