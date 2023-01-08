Politics

Ramaphosa pleads for more time ahead of a cabinet reshuffle

President’s comments come as the 2024 general election draws closer

08 January 2023 - 19:24 Hajra Omarjee

A cabinet reshuffle after the ANC’s national conference in December is expected but is not yet imminent.

Serious consultations are expected at the end of January, ANC leaders and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s aids confirmed to Business Day this weekend...

