With inflation and rate hike expectations having moderated considerably analysts expect a strong showing from fixed-income securities
It is not clear that the ANC is coming up with much new thinking on SA’s poor economic performance
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
Ramaphosa ANC win eases SA policy uncertainty, and positive trends including a slight easing in inflation and improved employment have brightened the outlook
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
The Sharks conceded the URC game against Connacht due to an arduous, about 40-hour journey via the Middle East
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
SA recorded the biggest drop in coal use in the world in 2022 — one of only a handful of countries to do so — with consumption dropping 5% to 157-million tonnes.
The decrease is hardly surprising given that 2022 was the worst year of load-shedding on record...
SA leads the world with drop in coal use amid power woes
