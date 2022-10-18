LETTER: Racism not to blame for SA’s conflicts

Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
An industry that had sensed the financial crisis is showing no fear of a downturn, writes Thomas Black
More time requested to explain forensic report on the deal that allegedly benefits three senior officials
Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences
Food, clothing and liquor reports strong profit, but off a low base, and the market isn’t impressed with high operating costs, rising debt and sluggish revenue growth
Creecy says SA has unique green hydrogen technology that can help Europe reduce its reliance on Russian gas, but it needs to act fast
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
London authorities have asked the public to avoid the area near Downing Street
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
I wish people would be more cautious about blaming every serious problem they encounter on racism. They should rather scrutinise the follies of human nature, which seems to be the main problem that has led to so many conflicts in the socio-political sphere.
The many dangerous conflicts that play out at our universities, for instance at Unisa, Fort Hare and UCT, cannot be attributed to racism as this is a new phenomenon occurring years after transformation has given power and status to all, regardless of their race.
The political killings that have come to characterise any rise to positions of power has nothing to do with racism. The fact that I am to this day still owed a big chunk of my severance package, which was short-paid in 1996 when I left Tembisa Hospital to take up employment in Saudi Arabia, had nothing to do with racism.
The fact that the Johannesburg council disconnected my water supply last year and declined my application for debt rehabilitation, which pensioners had been advised to do, had nothing to do with racism.
My children paid R20,000 eight days ago and I sent emails pleading with council to have my water reconnected after a year and two months of struggling without water, also promising to settle the balance of R7,000 as soon as I can, but still nothing has happened — I still have no water. This has nothing to do with racism.
The bottom line is, human nature is difficult to understand. We cannot always blame racism for the challenges we face in life and we cannot always resort to suicide, we have to be strong.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Racism not to blame for SA’s conflicts
From political killings to service-delivery woes, we should point the finger at the follies of human nature
I wish people would be more cautious about blaming every serious problem they encounter on racism. They should rather scrutinise the follies of human nature, which seems to be the main problem that has led to so many conflicts in the socio-political sphere.
The many dangerous conflicts that play out at our universities, for instance at Unisa, Fort Hare and UCT, cannot be attributed to racism as this is a new phenomenon occurring years after transformation has given power and status to all, regardless of their race.
The political killings that have come to characterise any rise to positions of power has nothing to do with racism. The fact that I am to this day still owed a big chunk of my severance package, which was short-paid in 1996 when I left Tembisa Hospital to take up employment in Saudi Arabia, had nothing to do with racism.
The fact that the Johannesburg council disconnected my water supply last year and declined my application for debt rehabilitation, which pensioners had been advised to do, had nothing to do with racism.
My children paid R20,000 eight days ago and I sent emails pleading with council to have my water reconnected after a year and two months of struggling without water, also promising to settle the balance of R7,000 as soon as I can, but still nothing has happened — I still have no water. This has nothing to do with racism.
The bottom line is, human nature is difficult to understand. We cannot always blame racism for the challenges we face in life and we cannot always resort to suicide, we have to be strong.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Apartheid creeps back into SA in a different guise
LETTER: SA shows failures of racial redress
LETTER: Maths, not racism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANTON HARBER: Book about farm murders actually about the media
Hanekom slams alleged racist rant by Zuma backer Liebenberg
How Tlaleng Mofokeng uses medicine to treat indignity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.