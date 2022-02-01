LETTER: It’s hard to stick to the rules

I want this country to succeed to prove wrong all those naysayers who think nothing good can come out of Africa. First we need to get the small stuff right, like being able to renew your driving licence, before focusing on big issues such as attracting foreign investment.

But why is this government making it so difficult to be a law-abiding citizen? Take the driving licence renewal issue. It is a complicated and frustrating process, especially in Gauteng. You can telephonically book your slot only at 12pm or 4pm.

But say you’re a nurse, lawyer or doctor. It is impossible to take time off at midday or 4pm to make such a call. Come the end of March you will still be driving with an expired licence.

The Johannesburg metro police, who are clearly trained only to issue fines rather than to assist motorists, will ensure roadblocks are everywhere to catch you. But whose fault is it that you can’t renew your licence?

It is hopeless to ask transport minister Fikile Mbalula to intervene. Unless he is guaranteed to be the day’s top trender on social media.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via email

